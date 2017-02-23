Texas begins taking applications for cannabis oil production Texas Texas begins taking applications for cannabis oil production A few companies will soon be allowed to produce cannabis oil for medical use in Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed the Texas Compassion Use Act in June of 2015. It gives registered doctors the freedom to prescribe low-THS cannabis to patients with intractable, or treatment resistant, epilepsy.

The law also requires the Texas Department of Public Safety to issue at least three licenses for organizations to cultivate, process and dispense the plant extract by September of this year.

According its website, DPS began taking applications Thursday.

State Rep. Stephanie Klick joined Good Day Friday morning to talk about how the process is slowly moving forward.

“We are doing something that other states have not done. Some have merely legalized the substance. But they’ve not put into place a framework for production and licensing. You know, it’s very important for people with epilepsy to have a consistent concentration of this extract and so there’s a lot of quality control that needs to be put in place,” she said.

Klick said the quality control is especially important because the oil will be used mostly by children.

DPS is expected to review the applications through the end of March and then begin inspecting the production facilities to make sure they comply with the program’s requirements.

LINK: www.dps.texas.gov/RSD/CUP/index.htm