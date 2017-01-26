Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old boy from La Marque Texas Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old boy from La Marque An amber alert has been issued for 2-year-old Mark Leeson.

Police say the boy was abducted by the child's biological mother Hailey Ritcher, 18. He was taken from a home in the 200 block of Taylor in La Marque. Police say Ritcher and Zikeyas McCallum, 21, arrived at the home of the boy's grandmother, who has legal custody, and assaulted the woman and took the child.

Leeson was last seen wearing a black shirt with a dump truck on it and blue jeans. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Richter is described as a white female, 5'9", 190 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes.

McCullum is described as a black male, 5'2", 134 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes.

Charges for kidnapping have been filed. Police say Richter has ties to the Houston-area, Dallas County and Grand Prairie, Texas.

The couple is believed to be traveling in a red 1998 Jeep Cherokee with TX plates FTM-1941.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement, La Marque Police Department of La Marque Crime Stoppers.