Texans star J.J. Watt goes the distance for a little boy injured in truck accident

- Texans star J.J. Watt went the distance after a little boy was run over by a truck.

When he heard that the little boy was his one of his biggest fans, Watt reached out.

According to a fan's tweet to Watt, " A little boy at memorial Hermann who was ran over by a truck is just crying that EMTs cut his Watt jersey."

J.J. Watt responded immediately with a tweet back “Tell him I’ll bring him a new jersey tomorrow."

That is terrible, is he ok?

Tell him I'll bring him a new jersey tomorrow. https://t.co/jSYhbhxU1H — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 3, 2017

Watt went to the hospital Tuesday with a new jersey and met the boy and his family.