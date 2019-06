- Testimony resumes Tuesday in the sentencing phase of the trial for Wesley Mathews, the Richardson man accused in the death of his 3-year-old adopted daughter.

On Monday, Mathews pleaded guilty to injury of a child by omission to avoid a capital murder trial. He could still face up to life in prison but an automatic life sentence without the chance of parole is off the table.

Mathews' adoptive daughter, Sherin, was found dead near their home in 2017 two weeks after she was reported missing.

At the time of her disappearance, Mathews told police he left her outside because she wouldn't drink her milk. When her body was found dumped in a drainage ditch, he changed his story and told police she died choking on milk while he was feeding her.

The jury on Monday saw police body camera video that showed Mathews talking to the Richardson police officer who responded the call about Sherin's disappearance.

He told the officer he had to put her outside the house in the middle of the night as punishment for not drinking her milk.

Prosecutors said it was one of many lies from Mathews.

Several therapists who helped Sherin with her speech and feeding skills testified on Monday that she was progressing well. One therapist said she didn't recall the girl ever choking.

The jury will decide how much time in prison Mathews will serve. He could receive anything from probation to life in prison.

He is expected to testify in his own defense. Sherin's mother could also take the stand.

Sini Mathews was charged with child abandonment but that charge was later dropped.