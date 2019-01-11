Terrell teen overcomes physical obstacles to become dancing world champion

A Terrell Teen just took top honors at a high stakes dance competition.

Clayton Carmichael overcame several physical obstacles, including cerebral palsy, scoliosis and autism. The 17-year-old captivated everyone at the world championship of country and western dance in Nashville.

Clayton's new title is "the world champion teen newcomer of country and western dance."

He says once he finishes high school, he wants to pursue a career in dance and may be getting into acting.