A recent spike in violent crimes including murder is making headlines in Dallas a new mayor moved into city hall.

Mayor Eric Johnson visited Good Day Tuesday to talk about the problem and his plan to keep the city safe. He said the Texas Department of Public Safety is sending troopers to Dallas to help patrol the streets.

"DPS is pretty experienced in supplementing local law enforcement. There's actually a lot of inter-jurisdictional cooperation when it comes to law enforcement that people don't really know about. We don't talk about it often. Because it's made the news we're sorta talking about it now, but they've done it in San Antonio, same thing. You probably didn't even hear about it up here," he said.