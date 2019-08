- One of the place kickers on TCU's football team was injured in an accident.

Police say Cole Bunce was on a moped scooter when he was hit by a car.

Bunce is home from the hospital and recovering after last Thursday's accident. According to Fort Worth PD, it happened on West Cantey Street in front of a church about a half mile away from the TCU stadium.

Fort Worth Police Officer Buddy Calzada says officers got the call at 9:05 a.m. Thursday and were on the scene within two minutes. Calzada says it appears that the driver of a gray Malibu was pulling into a driveway when Bunce was hit while riding his moped scooter.

Bunce was taken to the hospital where he had to undergo emergency surgery, according to a report by ESPN. Police say the driver of the Malibu was given a citation.

"The driver that was on this moped-type motorcycle," Calzada said. "I don't know what school they go to or actually where they were going. I do know they were traveling down that road legally and safely when this incident did occur."

According to the university's website, Bunce is a senior at TCU originally from San Jose, California. He's a place kicker, has served as TCU's kickoff specialist for three years in a row and is sometimes used for extra points or field goals.

A TCU athletics spokesperson confirmed Bunce was involved in the accident and told FOX4 the Horned Frogs' first day of camp was set to begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, just 90 minutes after the accident.

The spokesperson says it's too early to say whether or not Bunce will play in the team's first game later this month. Right now, they're focused on his recovery.

The Horned Frogs will kick off their season on August 31st against the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.