Related Headlines Sheriff's deputy died following medical emergency

- Family and friends will soon say goodbye to a Tarrant County sheriff's deputy.

The visitation for Sgt. Keith Sheperd will be at the Wade Family Funeral Home in Arlington on Wednesday. Funeral services are set for Thursday at Fielder Church in Arlington.

Last Friday, Sgt. Sheperd died from a pulmonary embolism while on the job.

At first, authorities thought he had been shot in the department's parking lot. But after canvassing the area and reviewing surveillance video, they realized he instead fell to the ground and injured his head after suffering the medical emergency.

The deputy managed to get back into his car after the incident but was then found unresponsive inside.

The 19-year veteran of the force leaves behind a wife and two children.

"This man had an impact on Tarrant County," said Sheriff Bill Waybourn. "He had a noble impact and his legacy is great. And we will be celebrating that for the next few days."