Tarrant County leader Dionne Bagsby dies at the age of 82

- Former Tarrant County commission and civil rights leader Dionne Bagsby has died.

Bagsby was the first woman and first African American elected to the Commissioner’s Court. The subcourthouse in Southwest Tarrant County is named in her honor.

The longtime educator fought to integrate Fort Worth schools in the 1960s. And in October, the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce gave her the Legacy Award.

Mayor Betsy Price said Bagsby was an inspirational leader and true trailblazer.

“Fort Worth lost a true leader, role model, one of my closest friends and mentors in Dionne's passing,” Mayor Price said in a statement. “Dionne was a model public servant who poured her heart and soul into everything she did. A trusted voice in our community and a respected advocate for women and children, Dionne's mission was to leave Fort Worth a better community than she found it.”

She was 82 years old.