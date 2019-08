- Kids in Fort Worth and the rest of Tarrant County are getting ready for school with the annual Back to School Roundup.

The event is being held Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at a new location – the Tarrant County College South Campus.

It’s a collaborative effort between all the cities and school districts in Tarrant County, as well as the county’s health department and various donors and charity organizations.

Students who qualify receive free school supplies, health screenings, immunizations, haircuts and more.

“The beautiful thing about Fort Worth and the mayor and our business community, we understand education and the economy are inextricably linked and it’s the best investment we can make in our community,” said Fort Worth Superintendent Dr. Kent Scribner.

LINK: backtoschoolroundup.org