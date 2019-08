- The Tarrant County Health Department is offering back-to-school immunizations for students.

Their first immunization event was held Saturday at the North Texas Wellness Fair.

Health department partners say parents should make this a top priority before the school year begins.

"With the explosion of diseases impacting our schools, it is important for kids to be vaccinated and inoculated to protect them and their families against sharing that disease with other people," said Amelia Banda, executive director for Hispanic Wellness Coalition.

More immunizations will be offered until August 30 for children and families who qualify.