Related Headlines Healthcare worker faces 6 more murder charges

- A Collin County grand jury indicted a suspected serial killer on five new counts of capital murder.

Prosecutors say Billy Chemirmir smothered an 81-year-old Dallas woman early last year. He's also accused of several other murders of elderly people in North Texas.

MORE: Healthcare worker charged in Dallas woman's death accused of killing 6 others

There are now 12 capital murder indictments against him in Collin and Dallas counties.

Police say the suspect worked in home health care and sometimes posed as a maintenance worker to gain access to victims at retirement communities.

MORE: Police: Murder suspect may be linked to more elderly deaths in North Texas

Police say robbery appears to have been the motive of the murders.

Chemirmir remains in custody at the Dallas County Jail.