- A suspected car thief drove into a creek while running from police in southern Dallas.

Dallas police said officers got a call around 10 a.m. about a vehicle burglary in the Red Bird area. They arrived to see a pickup truck take off.

The truck’s driver went down what he may have thought was an alley. Instead, it was a driveway that ends with a sheer drop into a creek.

Dallas Fire-Rescue and an Urban Search and Rescue crew spent about three hours searching for the suspect in the water. They found the truck but not him.

Police said the truck was reported stolen out of Lancaster last week.