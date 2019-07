- The suspect in a deadly wrong-way crash that killed a former Dallas City Council member and her daughter is facing new charges.

Jail records show the charges against Jonathan Moore have been upgraded from intoxication manslaughter to two counts of murder. He has not yet been arraigned on those charges.

Police said Moore hit former Dallas Councilwoman Carolyn Davis’ car head-on with his SUV Monday night in southeast Oak Cliff.

She died that night and her daughter, Melissa Davis-Nunn, died the next day.

A wake for them will be held Monday night at 7 p.m. at Kirkwood Temple CME Church in the Red Bird area of Dallas. Their funeral has been set for 11 a.m. Tuesday at Inspiring Body of Christ, which is also in the Red Bird area.

Moore has five prior DWI convictions. He completed probation for his most recent conviction and had an alcohol detection device remove from his vehicle just days before the crash.

According to his arrest warrant, officers observed that he had bloodshot eyes and was speaking at a rapid pace after the crash. He couldn’t tell officers what road he had been driving on and couldn’t say the alphabet properly.

Moore told police he had not been drinking alcohol or taking illegal drugs. The breath test he took at the crash site did not indicate any alcohol in his system. But, he allegedly told a paramedic he had taken Xanax.

Blood was drawn after the crash but the results are not in yet.