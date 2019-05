The interim chief of the Fort Worth Police Department is looking to the future as he is sworn in.

Ed Kraus expects to serve at least a few months as the city searches for a permanent chief. He replaces chief Joel Fitzgerald who was fired last week and is now appealing his termination.

Kraus has spent nearly three decades with Fort Worth PD. Mayor Betsy Price says the biggest test will be whether or not he can keep his officers engaged in their community.