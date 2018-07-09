Suspect in stolen truck crashes during police chase

- A police chase ended with a crash on southbound Interstate 35W Monday morning.

Officials said the chase actually started before 6 a.m. with a report of a stolen car out of Bowie in Wise County. Police spotted the car and started following the suspect.

The suspect ended up crashing that car in Alvord and fled on foot. Then he stole a white Atmos pickup truck and headed towards Fort Worth.

The chase finally ended with the suspect crashed into another vehicle on I-35W near Belknap Street. He was taken into custody and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Wise County officials said the suspect is being investigated for being under the influence of drugs.

There were no reports of any serious injuries related to the chase.