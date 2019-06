- Garland police have arrested one of the two suspects accused of fatally shooting a store clerk in May.

Investigators say 18-year-old Luis Espinoza was one of two gunmen who robbed the Corner Food Mart on West Walnut on May 22.

Surveillance video shows the men storming in with their faces covered. During the robbery, 30-year-old Heng Lam was shot and killed.

MORE: Gunmen sought after Garland store clerk killed in robbery

Police say Lam died a short time later at Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas.

Investigators have not yet identified the other suspect.