Surveillance video could help solve Plano murder

- Police released new surveillance video of a suspicious car that was spotted in a Plano neighborhood on the night a man was murdered last year.

Christopher Collinvitti, a 58-year-old electrical engineer, was shot to death outside his home near Independence Parkway and Hedgcoxe Road on Nov. 7.

Police said a dark sedan was in the area around the time of the shooting. The video shows that it appears to have a blinker on but the tail lights are not working.

Investigators still don’t know the motive for the shooting and they have few other clues. They’re hoping the surveillance video will lead to tips.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.