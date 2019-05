- Dozens of demonstrators greeted Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Thursday in Dallas.

Bolsonaro is in town to meet with the World Affairs Council of Dallas/Fort Worth. The nonprofit group hosts international leaders and events on global affairs.

Bolsonaro's supporters say he is trying to bring prosperity to the country.

“Being here is very important to us to show that he is really supported by the Brazilian people,” teacher Artur Herreira said.

While his critics contend he is an authoritarian with discriminatory words and policies.

“To allow him to have a platform to speak here in Dallas is not the kind of city, and certainly is not the kind of America that I think we want to be," said Rev. Neil Cazares-Thomas with Cathedral of Hope.

Several Dallas City Council members and Mayor Mike Rawlings said they would not attend the event or endorse it, but also would not ask the World Affairs Council to cancel Bolsonaros’ appearance.