Super Bowl MVP Von Miller honored by DeSoto ISD

Super Bowl and Pro Bowl MVP Von Miller returned to his North Texas roots to be honored by his hometown school district.

The Denver Broncos linebacker was inducted Friday night into DeSoto ISD’s Hall of Honor.

Miller returned to where it all began, and the Super Bowl champ couldn't be more proud to be inducted into the Hall of Honor.

"I was walking down the hallways and I was like, ‘I used to sleep in this class,’” he said. “A lucky break here and taking it one day at a time. It could happen to anybody. It's truly a blessing to be here."

Miller graduated from DeSoto High School in 2007 after becoming a premiere college linebacker, he was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2011. But it was his performance in Super Bowl 50 that earned him the game's MVP.

“Growing up never in a million years did I ever think I would be going to the Hall of Fame,” he said.

Former teachers attended the ceremony at DeSoto High School. They recalled Miller as a small kid who was dedicated to his NFL dream.

Miller donates his time and money to Von's Vision, a charity that provides eyeglasses to children in underprivileged communities. His elementary school principal says fame hasn't changed him.

Miller hasn't forgotten DeSoto. He’s used his multi-million-dollar salary to donate school supplies, football gear, and a police vehicle to his community over the years.