Sundance Square officials watching New Year's Eve weather

The folks in charge of Fort Worth's New Year’s Eve celebration says they're keeping a close eye on the weather for their big show.

Officials at Sundance Square said if the conditions get bad enough they may be forced to make some changes.

About 10,000 people come to downtown Fort Worth every New Year's Eve for an outdoor band and fireworks. But this year, Sundance Square reps are checking the weather every hour.

“If it's just cold and no rain, we'll probably move forward as planned,” said Tracy Gilmour, Sundance Square. “The things that could affect it are if we get freezing rain that is predicted or if we have really high winds.”

Sundance is surrounded by hotels and dozens of restaurants. Most are booked and ready for the celebration and some have outdoor heaters for daring diners.

The big party on the square is likely coming down to a battle between old man winter and father time.

“If it rains that morning and freezing rain stays on the ground the we have a problem, if it rains that evening we wouldn't have a band out here in the rain,” Gilmour said.

Any decision to cancel the celebration on the square won't include downtown restaurants or hotels that have their own plans for New Year’s Eve.