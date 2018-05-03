Storms bring high winds, traffic troubles to DFW

- A line of storms that brought high winds to the Fort Worth area is now moving off to the east of Dallas.

Around 10 a.m. Thursday, dark clouds and heavy rain blanketed the Metroplex’s western counties. The biggest issue was high winds.

Mayfest organizers warned everyone to take shelter just as the 2018 festival opened to the public. The plan to continue watching the weather to keep tens of thousands of visitors safe.

The wind caused a big traffic problem in east Fort Worth. A power pole snapped along Cooks Lane near Interstate 30. The lines run across the interstate and as a result it was shut down in both directions.

The highway is expected to shut down until utility workers can safely remove the lines.

At DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field both reported some delays due to the storms. At one point there was a ground stop at DFW.

Oncor reported more than 27,000 customers without power as of 11 a.m. Most were in Tarrant County.

