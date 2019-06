- The state has rested its case and the defense has taken over in the trial for the woman accused of masterminding a hit in Uptown Dallas.

Brenda Delgado is charged with capital murder for the 2015 shooting death of her romantic rival –Kendra Hatcher.

The prosecution said Delgado hired two people to kill Hatcher, who was dating her ex-boyfriend. Then she fled to Mexico.

Jurors on Thursday watched a video of Dallas officers interrogating Delgado days after Hatcher was murdered. She repeatedly told detectives she wasn’t involved.

“All of this is revolving around you,” the detective said in the video.

“I’m telling you, there’s no plan. There’s nothing. There’s no motive. I have no reason,” Delgado replied.

“Oh there’s plenty of motive. You can’t have him as long as she’s alive,” the detective said.

Hatcher told the detective she didn’t even know who her ex was dating at the time.

The jury also saw surveillance video from after Hatcher’s murder that appeared to show Delgado’s white Lexus at the same place as the vehicle detectives believe was used in the murder.

Before resting their case, prosecutors called a medical examiner to the stand to testify about Hatcher’s gunshot wounds. Other experts gave testimony about the murder weapon on Wednesday.

The defense called a digital forensic examiner who specializes in mobile phone forensics and tower analysis as their first witness. He said the state’s mapping of the records for Delgado and the accused getaway driver, Crystal Cortes, was “sloppy.”

The mobile forensics expert also said the phone Cortes turned over to police was not the phone she used during Hatcher’s murder. The SIM card was switched out, he said.

Cortes testified against Delgado earlier in the trial. She pled guilty to a lesser murder charge and agreed to testify against Delgado and the convicted gunman in exchange for a 35-year sentence.

The gunman, Kristopher Love, was sentenced to death.

If convicted, Delgado faces a maximum of life in prison because of an extradition agreement with Mexico.