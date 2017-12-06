< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox4news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story418918945" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 State rests in ex-Mesquite police officer's shooting retrial By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 18 2019 12:45PM CDT alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Detective, use of force expert testify at trial</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/jurors-watch-video-in-ex-mesquite-officers-second-shooting-trial"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/D_nJJ9-W4AEuK6w_1563302995175_7526352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Jurors watch video in ex-officer's shooting trial</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/former-officer-facing-second-trial-for-shooting-mesquite-man"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/V_MESQUITE%20POLICE%20SHOOTING%20TRIAL%205A_00.00.04.09_1563197135498.png_7523143_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Former officer facing 2nd trial for shooting man</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS</strong> - The state rested its case and the defense began calling witnesses Thursday in the trial for a fired Mesquite police officer who shot an unarmed man.</p><p>This is the second trial for Derick Wiley. His first trial last year ended with a hung jury.</p><p>The Dallas County jury has already heard from two witnesses who also testified in the first trial. They had different opinions about whether Wiley acted reasonably when he shot Lyndo Jones twice in the back during a 2017 struggle.</p><p>Sgt. Michael Parker was the first witness to take the stand for the defense. He explained why he decided to arrest Jones after the shooting and not Wiley.</p><p>The detective said reviewing the video led him to believe there was enough evidence to show Jones was resisting arrest. He didn't believe there was probable cause to arrest Wiley for aggravated assault by a public servant.</p><p>The defense showed body camera video of the shooting again and asked Parker if it was clear that Jones did not have a gun. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409664" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/police-on-scene-of-active-shooter-situation-in-fort-worth" title="Suspect in Fort Worth ‘active shooter situation' taken into custody" data-articleId="418918601" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Sky%204%20Thursday%201209%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_12.34.57.26_1563471434799.png_7532327_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Sky%204%20Thursday%201209%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_12.34.57.26_1563471434799.png_7532327_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Sky%204%20Thursday%201209%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_12.34.57.26_1563471434799.png_7532327_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Sky%204%20Thursday%201209%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_12.34.57.26_1563471434799.png_7532327_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Sky%204%20Thursday%201209%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_12.34.57.26_1563471434799.png_7532327_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suspect in Fort Worth ‘active shooter situation' taken into custody</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 12:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 12:50PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Fort Worth Police Department has taken a suspect into custody following an "active shooter situation" Thursday afternoon.</p><p>Officers are on scene after shots were fired from an apartment in the 2900 block of Broadmoor. SWAT was called to the scene to assist.</p><p>Police said it was a possible hostage situation, and it was contained to one apartment.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/aunt-of-dallas-boy-found-dead-in-landfill-arrested" title="Aunt of Dallas boy found dead in landfill arrested" data-articleId="418912888" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Cedric%20Jackson%20Chrystal%20Jackson_1563469424035.jpg_7532237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Cedric%20Jackson%20Chrystal%20Jackson_1563469424035.jpg_7532237_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Cedric%20Jackson%20Chrystal%20Jackson_1563469424035.jpg_7532237_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Cedric%20Jackson%20Chrystal%20Jackson_1563469424035.jpg_7532237_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Cedric%20Jackson%20Chrystal%20Jackson_1563469424035.jpg_7532237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Aunt of Dallas boy found dead in landfill arrested</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 12:04PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 12:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The aunt of an 18-month-old Dallas boy whose body was found in a landfill has been charged with child endangerment.</p><p>Chrystal Jackson was arrested Thursday morning. Her bond was set at $50,000.</p><p>Jackson reported her nephew, Cedric Jackson, missing on July 10. She told police she put him to bed the night before and said he was gone when she woke up the next morning.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/1-dead-in-shooting-at-arlington-apartment-complex" title="Man shot by neighbor at Arlington apartment complex" data-articleId="418905328" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/V_ARLINGTON_HOMICIDE__mxf_00.00.11.09_1563467390057_7531989_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/V_ARLINGTON_HOMICIDE__mxf_00.00.11.09_1563467390057_7531989_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/V_ARLINGTON_HOMICIDE__mxf_00.00.11.09_1563467390057_7531989_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/V_ARLINGTON_HOMICIDE__mxf_00.00.11.09_1563467390057_7531989_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/V_ARLINGTON_HOMICIDE__mxf_00.00.11.09_1563467390057_7531989_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man shot by neighbor at Arlington apartment complex</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 11:30AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 12:29PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Arlington police are investigating an early morning homicide.</p><p>Officers were called out to an apartment complex on Sprucewood Lane, south of Interstate 20, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.</p><p>Police said a man entered his neighbor’s apartment and was fatally shot.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0229_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0229"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-on-scene-of-active-shooter-situation-in-fort-worth" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Sky%204%20Thursday%201209%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_12.34.57.26_1563471434799.png_7532327_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Sky%204%20Thursday%201209%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_12.34.57.26_1563471434799.png_7532327_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Sky%204%20Thursday%201209%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_12.34.57.26_1563471434799.png_7532327_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Sky%204%20Thursday%201209%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_12.34.57.26_1563471434799.png_7532327_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Sky%204%20Thursday%201209%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_12.34.57.26_1563471434799.png_7532327_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Suspect in Fort Worth ‘active shooter situation' taken into custody</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/thursday-noon-update-1-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Thursday_Noon_Update__0_7532239_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Thursday_Noon_Update__0_7532239_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Thursday_Noon_Update__0_7532239_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Thursday_Noon_Update__0_7532239_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Thursday_Noon_Update__0_7532239_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Thursday Noon Update!</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/aunt-of-dallas-boy-found-dead-in-landfill-arrested" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Cedric%20Jackson%20Chrystal%20Jackson_1563469424035.jpg_7532237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Cedric%20Jackson%20Chrystal%20Jackson_1563469424035.jpg_7532237_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Cedric%20Jackson%20Chrystal%20Jackson_1563469424035.jpg_7532237_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Cedric%20Jackson%20Chrystal%20Jackson_1563469424035.jpg_7532237_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Cedric%20Jackson%20Chrystal%20Jackson_1563469424035.jpg_7532237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Aunt of Dallas boy found dead in landfill arrested</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/1-dead-in-shooting-at-arlington-apartment-complex" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/V_ARLINGTON_HOMICIDE__mxf_00.00.11.09_1563467390057_7531989_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/V_ARLINGTON_HOMICIDE__mxf_00.00.11.09_1563467390057_7531989_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/V_ARLINGTON_HOMICIDE__mxf_00.00.11.09_1563467390057_7531989_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/V_ARLINGTON_HOMICIDE__mxf_00.00.11.09_1563467390057_7531989_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/V_ARLINGTON_HOMICIDE__mxf_00.00.11.09_1563467390057_7531989_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man shot by neighbor at Arlington apartment complex</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/business/toys-r-us-plans-a-small-comeback-with-2-stores-this-year" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/toys%20r%20us%20rendering_1563467024046.jpg_7531979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/toys%20r%20us%20rendering_1563467024046.jpg_7531979_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/toys%20r%20us%20rendering_1563467024046.jpg_7531979_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/toys%20r%20us%20rendering_1563467024046.jpg_7531979_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/18/toys%20r%20us%20rendering_1563467024046.jpg_7531979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Toys R Us plans a small comeback with 2 stores this year</h3> </a> </li> 