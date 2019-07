- The state rested its case and the defense began calling witnesses Thursday in the trial for a fired Mesquite police officer who shot an unarmed man.

This is the second trial for Derick Wiley. His first trial last year ended with a hung jury.

The Dallas County jury has already heard from two witnesses who also testified in the first trial. They had different opinions about whether Wiley acted reasonably when he shot Lyndo Jones twice in the back during a 2017 struggle.

Sgt. Michael Parker was the first witness to take the stand for the defense. He explained why he decided to arrest Jones after the shooting and not Wiley.

The detective said reviewing the video led him to believe there was enough evidence to show Jones was resisting arrest. He didn't believe there was probable cause to arrest Wiley for aggravated assault by a public servant.

The defense showed body camera video of the shooting again and asked Parker if it was clear that Jones did not have a gun. He answered no.

Wiley is expected to testify in his own defense.