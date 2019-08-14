< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. State Fair of Texas selects top 10 fair foods By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Aug 14 2019 08:26AM CDT
Video Posted Aug 14 2019 09:00AM CDT
Updated Aug 14 2019 09:36AM CDT

DALLAS - Each year, the State Fair of Texas concessionaires compete to create tasty and interesting foods for a chance to be named a Big Tex Choice Awards winner.

This year's top 10 finalists were announced Wednesday morning. finalists were announced Wednesday morning. They include:</p> <p><em><strong>Calypso Island Shrimp Bowl by Stephen Alade (SAVORY)</strong></em><br /> <em>Tasty and colorful tropical cabbage <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="stir fry" data-grammar-rule="EN_COMPOUNDS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">stir fry</span> with fresh carrots, kale, scallions, ginger, and sweet red bell peppers, served on a yellow tropical rice topped with herbaceous grilled Caribbean (marinated) shrimp and a sweet and spicy tropical glaze. Not only does it look like the tropics, but it offers tremendous flavor as well. The veggies are cooked just right on a high heat to provide a slight crunch. The shrimp offers a succulent herbaceous note and the sweet and spicy chili glaze kicks it up a notch, providing a tantalizing finish.</em><br /> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423729715-423730612"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/calipso-island-shrimp-bowl_1565789582605_7592108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/calipso-island-shrimp-bowl_1565789582605_7592108_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/calipso-island-shrimp-bowl_1565789582605_7592108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/calipso-island-shrimp-bowl_1565789582605_7592108_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/calipso-island-shrimp-bowl_1565789582605_7592108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423729715-423730612" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/calipso-island-shrimp-bowl_1565789582605_7592108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/calipso-island-shrimp-bowl_1565789582605_7592108_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/calipso-island-shrimp-bowl_1565789582605_7592108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/calipso-island-shrimp-bowl_1565789582605_7592108_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/calipso-island-shrimp-bowl_1565789582605_7592108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </p> <p><em><strong>Fernie’s Fried Burnt End Burrito by Winter Family Concessions (SAVORY)</strong><br /> The pinnacle of barbecue combined with everyone's favorite spicy appetizer! Starts with a large flour tortilla slathered with a jalapeno popper spread of cream cheese, savory bacon, Mexican blend cheese, and mildly spicy diced jalapenos. Next we add a layer of pepper jack and finish with a generous helping of smoky nuggets of pure barbecue gold burnt ends! It is folded burrito style and quick fried lightly golden brown with a crispy, flaky crust. Our Texas sized burrito is cut in half and served in a basket with a side of panko crusted crunchy onion rings dusted with a special blend of barbeque seasoning, a sweet tangy, spicy <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="barbecue" data-grammar-rule="EN_WORD_COHERENCY" data-wsc-lang="en_US">barbecue</span> sauce, and a cherry pepper to top it off! The succulent, charred crispy bits of beefy parts with the creamy, spicy jalapeno popper spread and melty cheeses are the definitive Texas feast!</em><br /> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423729715-423730252"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/fried-burnt-end-burrito_1565789575455_7592104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/fried-burnt-end-burrito_1565789575455_7592104_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/fried-burnt-end-burrito_1565789575455_7592104_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/fried-burnt-end-burrito_1565789575455_7592104_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/fried-burnt-end-burrito_1565789575455_7592104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423729715-423730252" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/fried-burnt-end-burrito_1565789575455_7592104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/fried-burnt-end-burrito_1565789575455_7592104_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/fried-burnt-end-burrito_1565789575455_7592104_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/fried-burnt-end-burrito_1565789575455_7592104_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/fried-burnt-end-burrito_1565789575455_7592104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </p> <p><em><strong>Ruth’s Stuffed Fried Mexi-Cone by Ruth Hauntz (SAVORY)</strong><br /> Tender, savory, marinated, slow-cooked barbacoa served in an ice cream cone-shaped tortilla shell with black beans and cilantro lime rice. It is topped with pico de gallo, queso fresco, and homemade salsa verde. The perfect handheld treat to enjoy while strolling through the State Fair of Texas.</em><br /> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423729715-423730261"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/stuffed-fried-mexi-cone_1565789575669_7592105_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/stuffed-fried-mexi-cone_1565789575669_7592105_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/stuffed-fried-mexi-cone_1565789575669_7592105_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/stuffed-fried-mexi-cone_1565789575669_7592105_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/stuffed-fried-mexi-cone_1565789575669_7592105_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423729715-423730261" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/stuffed-fried-mexi-cone_1565789575669_7592105_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/stuffed-fried-mexi-cone_1565789575669_7592105_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/stuffed-fried-mexi-cone_1565789575669_7592105_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/stuffed-fried-mexi-cone_1565789575669_7592105_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/stuffed-fried-mexi-cone_1565789575669_7592105_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </p> <p><em><strong>Southern Fried Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Ball by Greg Parish (SAVORY)</strong><br /> A golden fried ball, filled with fettuccine alfredo, Southern fried chicken bites, and fresh mozzarella cheese. The ball is garnished with our house made alfredo sauce, grated parmesan cheese, Italian parsley, fresh basil, and cracked black pepper. Served with a side of flash fried lemon pepper asparagus spears, and a toasted garlic parmesan baguette. A beautiful fusion where rustic Italian flavors are treated to our Southern hospitality. Gustare!</em><br /> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423729715-423730291"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/southern-fried-chicken-fettuccine-alfredo-ball_1565789578919_7592107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/southern-fried-chicken-fettuccine-alfredo-ball_1565789578919_7592107_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/southern-fried-chicken-fettuccine-alfredo-ball_1565789578919_7592107_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/southern-fried-chicken-fettuccine-alfredo-ball_1565789578919_7592107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/southern-fried-chicken-fettuccine-alfredo-ball_1565789578919_7592107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423729715-423730291" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/southern-fried-chicken-fettuccine-alfredo-ball_1565789578919_7592107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/southern-fried-chicken-fettuccine-alfredo-ball_1565789578919_7592107_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/southern-fried-chicken-fettuccine-alfredo-ball_1565789578919_7592107_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/southern-fried-chicken-fettuccine-alfredo-ball_1565789578919_7592107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/southern-fried-chicken-fettuccine-alfredo-ball_1565789578919_7592107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </p> <p><em><strong>Texas Cream Corn Casserole Fritters by Clint Probst (SAVORY)</strong><br /> Grandma's traditional Cream Corn Casserole with a Texas twist! Cream corn, kernel corn, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and cornbread mix are combined into a batter, just like the classic recipe! To make our dish uniquely Texan, we add chopped bacon and freshly diced jalapenos. Instead of baking, we fry (duh!) the Corn Casserole into crispy, lightly browned fluffy pillows of frittery goodness! Four to an order are arranged around our signature Cream Corn Queso Blanco for dipping and sharing!</em><br /> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423729715-423730642"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/texas-cream-corn-casserole-fritter_1565789586261_7592110_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/texas-cream-corn-casserole-fritter_1565789586261_7592110_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/texas-cream-corn-casserole-fritter_1565789586261_7592110_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/texas-cream-corn-casserole-fritter_1565789586261_7592110_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/texas-cream-corn-casserole-fritter_1565789586261_7592110_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423729715-423730642" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/texas-cream-corn-casserole-fritter_1565789586261_7592110_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/texas-cream-corn-casserole-fritter_1565789586261_7592110_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/texas-cream-corn-casserole-fritter_1565789586261_7592110_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/texas-cream-corn-casserole-fritter_1565789586261_7592110_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/texas-cream-corn-casserole-fritter_1565789586261_7592110_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </p> <p><em><strong>Big Red® Chicken Bread by Brent & Juan Reaves (SWEET)</strong><br /> This new Fair favorite starts with a homemade, light, fluffy, melt-in-your-mouth, Big Red® -flavored frosting, and served with a savory fried chicken wing resting in the middle of the doughnut. So long chicken and waffles, hello Big Red® Chicken Bread!</em><br /> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423729715-423730651"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/big-red-chicken-bread_1565789586769_7592111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/big-red-chicken-bread_1565789586769_7592111_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/big-red-chicken-bread_1565789586769_7592111_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/big-red-chicken-bread_1565789586769_7592111_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/big-red-chicken-bread_1565789586769_7592111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423729715-423730651" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/big-red-chicken-bread_1565789586769_7592111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/big-red-chicken-bread_1565789586769_7592111_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/big-red-chicken-bread_1565789586769_7592111_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/big-red-chicken-bread_1565789586769_7592111_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/big-red-chicken-bread_1565789586769_7592111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </p> <p><em><strong>Deep Fried Bayou Fruit Bites by Terrence & Lisa Henderson (SWEET)</strong><br /> This delectable dessert is produced using fresh fruit wedges that are battered, <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="deep fried" data-grammar-rule="EN_COMPOUNDS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">deep fried</span>, and sensuously coated in a secret sweet confection. It is finished with creamy whipped topping and drizzled with warm caramel sauce. For those with an extreme sweet tooth, we offer these additional toppings: candy, chocolate chips, walnuts, pecans, and assorted berries. These Bayou fruit bites are deliriously delicious!</em><br /> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423729715-423730672"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/deep-fried-bayou-fruit-bites_1565789589670_7592112_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/deep-fried-bayou-fruit-bites_1565789589670_7592112_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/deep-fried-bayou-fruit-bites_1565789589670_7592112_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/deep-fried-bayou-fruit-bites_1565789589670_7592112_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/deep-fried-bayou-fruit-bites_1565789589670_7592112_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423729715-423730672" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/deep-fried-bayou-fruit-bites_1565789589670_7592112_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/deep-fried-bayou-fruit-bites_1565789589670_7592112_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/deep-fried-bayou-fruit-bites_1565789589670_7592112_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/deep-fried-bayou-fruit-bites_1565789589670_7592112_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/deep-fried-bayou-fruit-bites_1565789589670_7592112_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </p> <p><em><strong>Fla’Mango Tango by The Garza Family (SWEET)</strong><br /> Mango like you've never <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="tango" data-grammar-rule="HAVE_PART_AGREEMENT" data-wsc-lang="en_US">tango</span>'d before! Treat yourself with a refreshingly creamy mango twist, fried and drizzled with a kicky citrus glaze. Topped with whipped topping and served with a side of strawberry mango sorbet. Presto<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="'" data-grammar-rule="EN_UNPAIRED_BRACKETS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">'</span> Chango, that tangy explosion's a Mango Tango!</em><br /> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423729715-423730282"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/fla-mango-tango_1565789578858_7592106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/fla-mango-tango_1565789578858_7592106_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/fla-mango-tango_1565789578858_7592106_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/fla-mango-tango_1565789578858_7592106_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/fla-mango-tango_1565789578858_7592106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423729715-423730282" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/fla-mango-tango_1565789578858_7592106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/fla-mango-tango_1565789578858_7592106_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/fla-mango-tango_1565789578858_7592106_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/fla-mango-tango_1565789578858_7592106_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/fla-mango-tango_1565789578858_7592106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </p> <p><em><strong>Peanut Butter Cup Snookie by Michelle Edwards (SWEET)</strong><br /> Warm, fresh baked peanut butter cup cookie with vanilla ice cream adorned with caramel and chocolate drizzle, whipped cream, and a cherry.</em><br /> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423729715-423730681"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/peanut-butter-cup-snookie_1565789589981_7592113_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/peanut-butter-cup-snookie_1565789589981_7592113_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/peanut-butter-cup-snookie_1565789589981_7592113_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/peanut-butter-cup-snookie_1565789589981_7592113_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/peanut-butter-cup-snookie_1565789589981_7592113_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423729715-423730681" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/peanut-butter-cup-snookie_1565789589981_7592113_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/peanut-butter-cup-snookie_1565789589981_7592113_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/peanut-butter-cup-snookie_1565789589981_7592113_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/peanut-butter-cup-snookie_1565789589981_7592113_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/peanut-butter-cup-snookie_1565789589981_7592113_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </p> <p><em><strong>Quick Fried “Black Gold” Truffles by Glen & Sherri Kusak (SWEET)</strong><br /> This little decadent treat is made from thin chocolate cookies crushed into crumbs. We then add deliciously rich cream cheese and mix until creamy. Super sweet mini white chocolate chips are added to make this truffle an unforgettable piece of gold. We hand-roll into balls and coat them in a golden breading consisting of vanilla wafers, corn flakes, cinnamon, and nutmeg, then fry to a delicate crunch on the outside and creamy sweetness on the inside. The Quick Fried <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="">"</span>Black Gold<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="">"</span> Truffles are topped off with fresh whipped cream and then drizzled with chocolate syrup and a juicy cherry.</em><br /> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423729715-423730621"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/quick-fried-black-gold-truffles_1565789583245_7592109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/quick-fried-black-gold-truffles_1565789583245_7592109_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/quick-fried-black-gold-truffles_1565789583245_7592109_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/quick-fried-black-gold-truffles_1565789583245_7592109_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/quick-fried-black-gold-truffles_1565789583245_7592109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423729715-423730621" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/quick-fried-black-gold-truffles_1565789583245_7592109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/quick-fried-black-gold-truffles_1565789583245_7592109_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/quick-fried-black-gold-truffles_1565789583245_7592109_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/quick-fried-black-gold-truffles_1565789583245_7592109_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/quick-fried-black-gold-truffles_1565789583245_7592109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </p> <p>Three winners will be selected for the best tasting savory, best tasting sweet and most creative treat.</p> <p>Those winners will be announced at the 15th Annual Big Tex Choice Awards ceremony on Aug. 25. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409664" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/man-crushed-to-death-by-car-at-fort-worth-auto-salvage-yard" title="Man crushed to death by car at Fort Worth auto salvage yard" data-articleId="423874887" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Man_crushed_to_death_by_car_at_Fort_Wort_0_7593933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Man_crushed_to_death_by_car_at_Fort_Wort_0_7593933_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Man_crushed_to_death_by_car_at_Fort_Wort_0_7593933_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Man_crushed_to_death_by_car_at_Fort_Wort_0_7593933_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Man_crushed_to_death_by_car_at_Fort_Wort_0_7593933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Macy Jenkins reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man crushed to death by car at Fort Worth auto salvage yard</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 09:24PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 10:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man was killed Wednesday at a Fort Worth auto salvage yard after he was apparently crushed by a car.</p><p>Mike Drivdahl with the Fort Worth Fire Department says they responded to the call around 5:40 p.m to the Dos Amigos Pull and Save.</p><p>When firefighters arrived, they found a man trapped underneath one of the cars in the salvage yard. The heavy rescue squad was called to help move the car off of the man, but his injuries were too extensive. He was pronounced dead on the scene.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dallas-pd-9-year-old-girl-killed-in-gang-related-shooting" title="Dallas PD: 9-year-old girl killed in gang-related shooting" data-articleId="423858936" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Dallas_PD__9_year_old_girl_killed_in_gan_0_7593593_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Dallas_PD__9_year_old_girl_killed_in_gan_0_7593593_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Dallas_PD__9_year_old_girl_killed_in_gan_0_7593593_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Dallas_PD__9_year_old_girl_killed_in_gan_0_7593593_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Dallas_PD__9_year_old_girl_killed_in_gan_0_7593593_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Allison Harris reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dallas PD: 9-year-old girl killed in gang-related shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 08:27PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 10:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police say a 9-year-old girl was killed when she was caught in a gang-related shooting at an Old East Dallas apartment building.</p><p>The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Roseland Townhomes on Munger Avenue.</p><p>Dallas Police Sgt. Warren Mitchell says someone was targeting a tenant at the complex. When that person didn't come out, they shot into the building but targeted the wrong apartment. Police confirm a 9-year-old girl in that apartment was shot. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/proposal-would-increase-salaries-for-dallas-officers-but-increase-property-tax" title="Proposal would increase salaries for Dallas officers, but increase property tax" data-articleId="423852172" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Proposal_would_increase_salaries_for_Dal_0_7593926_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Proposal_would_increase_salaries_for_Dal_0_7593926_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Proposal_would_increase_salaries_for_Dal_0_7593926_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Proposal_would_increase_salaries_for_Dal_0_7593926_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Proposal_would_increase_salaries_for_Dal_0_7593926_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Steven Dial reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Proposal would increase salaries for Dallas officers, but increase property tax</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 08:02PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 10:10PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hundreds of Dallas Police Department officers are retiring or leaving for other North Texas departments every year.</p><p>In the new 2019-2020 budget, the city manager is proposing a solution, but it could come with raising your property tax by about $172.</p><p>In the last 10 years, the Dallas police force has decreased by about 350 officers.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 