State Fair of Texas announces new attractions, rides style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/18/PGrcc_eF_1560882034101_7414310_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413349050-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="PGrcc_eF_1560882034101.jpeg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/18/y2A8f61w_1560882034115_7414311_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413349050-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="y2A8f61w_1560882034115.jpeg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-413349050-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper <strong class='dateline'>DALLAS</strong> - The State Fair of Texas will have several new attractions when it kicks off in September, adding to its more than 100 free attractions and 70 Midway rides.</p><p>The popular "World of Birds" show will return to the fair after a six-year hiatus. "Soar!" will feature an array of birds from all across the globe for some high-flying entertainment, including close bird releases and flyovers.</p><p>There will be a small village of more than 85 handmade marionettes, which will come to life in an amphitheater show.</p><p>Mighty Mike will show off his incredible feats of strength by bending horseshoes and juggling bowling balls and sledgehammers.</p><p>Plus, a performance called "Splashdance" with dancers and acrobats will be set to music at the Esplanade Fountains.</p><p>The path around the Lagoon will be transformed for an Instagram-worthy selfie stroll with artwork by Texas artists.</p><p>And this year, the Midway will have seven new rides: the Dancing Clown, Tilt-a-Whirl, Satori Yachts, Crazy Surf, Beach Party, Moon Raker and Skyliner.</p><p>The season of food, festivities and family fun starts on Friday, Sept. 27 in Fair Park.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script More News Stories

Motive behind Dallas federal building shooting still a mystery

By FOX4News.com Staff 

Posted Jun 18 2019 12:10PM CDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 04:35PM CDT

The FBI and other investigators are still trying to determine why a 22-year-old man opened fire on the Earl Cabell Federal Building in Downtown Dallas.

Brian Clyde was shot dead Monday by officers of the Federal Protective Service after a brief gun battle outside the courthouse.

The federal building remained closed to the public on Tuesday. The parking lot where Clyde collapsed after being shot continues to be part of the investigation. data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Brian%20Clyde%20Facebook%20photo%20profile%20pic%20121818_1560799819346.jpg_7409515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Brian%20Clyde%20Facebook%20photo%20profile%20pic%20121818_1560799819346.jpg_7409515_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Brian%20Clyde%20Facebook%20photo%20profile%20pic%20121818_1560799819346.jpg_7409515_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Brian%20Clyde%20Facebook%20photo%20profile%20pic%20121818_1560799819346.jpg_7409515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Brian%20Clyde%20Facebook%20photo%20profile%20pic%20121818_1560799819346.jpg_7409515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox All Rights Reserved. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Motive behind Dallas federal building shooting still a mystery</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 12:10PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 04:35PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The FBI and other investigators are still trying to determine why a 22-year-old man opened fire on the Earl Cabell Federal Building in Downtown Dallas.</p><p>Brian Clyde was shot dead Monday by officers of the Federal Protective Service after a brief gun battle outside the courthouse.</p><p>The federal building remained closed to the public on Tuesday. The parking lot where Clyde collapsed after being shot continues to be part of the investigation. People who parked their vehicles had to wait until Tuesday afternoon to access them. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/federal-officials-to-review-flood-issues-in-fort-worth-train-derailment" title="Federal officials to review flood issues in Fort Worth train derailment" data-articleId="413300912" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/24/042419%20Sky%204%20at%20710%20am%20KDFWBCME01_1.mpg_07.57.15.18_1556110841447.png_7150109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/24/042419%20Sky%204%20at%20710%20am%20KDFWBCME01_1.mpg_07.57.15.18_1556110841447.png_7150109_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/24/042419%20Sky%204%20at%20710%20am%20KDFWBCME01_1.mpg_07.57.15.18_1556110841447.png_7150109_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/24/042419%20Sky%204%20at%20710%20am%20KDFWBCME01_1.mpg_07.57.15.18_1556110841447.png_7150109_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/24/042419%20Sky%204%20at%20710%20am%20KDFWBCME01_1.mpg_07.57.15.18_1556110841447.png_7150109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Federal officials to review flood issues in Fort Worth train derailment

Posted Jun 18 2019 08:36AM CDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 12:37PM CDT

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Investigators will consider storm-related flooding to help determine what caused an April 24 freight train derailment in North Texas that sent 25 tanker cars off the tracks.

The National Transportation Safety Board on Monday issued a preliminary report on the accident south of downtown Fort Worth.

Officials say at least three horses were killed and several Texas homes had to be evacuated when the Union Pacific train hauling flammable liquid ethanol derailed and caught fire.

Tarrant County sheriff's deputy to be buried Thursday

By FOX4News.com Staff 

Posted Jun 18 2019 11:26AM CDT

Family and friends will soon say goodbye to a Tarrant County sheriff's deputy.

The visitation for Sgt. Keith Sheperd will be at the Wade Family Funeral Home in Arlington on Wednesday. Funeral services are set for Thursday at Fielder Church in Arlington.

Last Friday, Sgt. Sheperd died from a pulmonary embolism while on the job.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/taco-bell-handing-out-free-doritos-locos-tacos-june-18"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/locos%20taco_1559590081472.png_7347341_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Everyone gets a free Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell, at all U.S. locations on June 18. (Photo by Taco Bell)" title="locos taco_1559590081472.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Taco Bell handing out free Doritos Locos tacos June 18</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/more-storms"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title=""/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>More Storms...</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/recipes/creme-puff"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Cream_Puffs_0_7413653_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Cream_Puffs_0_20190618150716"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Summer Creme Puffs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/tmz-mama-june-bill-cosby"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/18/TMZ__Mama_June___Bill_Cosby_0_7413432_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="TMZ__Mama_June___Bill_Cosby_0_20190618135726"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>TMZ: Mama June & Bill Cosby</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/president-trump-protesters-rally-at-bar-blocks-from-arena-speech" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/WOFL_protests%203_061819_1560889079806.png_7414835_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/WOFL_protests%203_061819_1560889079806.png_7414835_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/WOFL_protests%203_061819_1560889079806.png_7414835_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/WOFL_protests%203_061819_1560889079806.png_7414835_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/WOFL_protests%203_061819_1560889079806.png_7414835_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>President Trump protesters rally at bar blocks from arena speech</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/1-billion-cocaine-seized-at-philly-port" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/18/cocain-port_1560886058694_7414629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/18/cocain-port_1560886058694_7414629_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/18/cocain-port_1560886058694_7414629_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/18/cocain-port_1560886058694_7414629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/18/cocain-port_1560886058694_7414629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Authorities: 16.5 tons of cocaine seized at Philly port has street value over $1 billion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/state-fair-of-texas-announces-new-attractions-rides" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/18/PGrcc_eF_1560882034101_7414310_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/18/PGrcc_eF_1560882034101_7414310_ver1.0_1280_720.jpeg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/18/PGrcc_eF_1560882034101_7414310_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/18/PGrcc_eF_1560882034101_7414310_ver1.0_320_180.jpeg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/18/PGrcc_eF_1560882034101_7414310_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>State Fair of Texas announces new attractions, rides</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-acting-defense-secretary-shanahan-withdraws-nomination" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/18/FLICKR%20Trump%20Acting%20Defense%20Secretary%20Shanahan_1560878061751.jpg_7414241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/18/FLICKR%20Trump%20Acting%20Defense%20Secretary%20Shanahan_1560878061751.jpg_7414241_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/18/FLICKR%20Trump%20Acting%20Defense%20Secretary%20Shanahan_1560878061751.jpg_7414241_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/18/FLICKR%20Trump%20Acting%20Defense%20Secretary%20Shanahan_1560878061751.jpg_7414241_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/18/FLICKR%20Trump%20Acting%20Defense%20Secretary%20Shanahan_1560878061751.jpg_7414241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Trump&#x20;is&#x20;greeted&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Pentagon&#x20;by&#x20;acting&#x20;Secretary&#x20;of&#x20;Defense&#x20;Patrick&#x20;Shanahan&#x20;Friday&#x2c;&#x20;March&#x20;15&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;where&#x20;President&#x20;Trump&#x20;attended&#x20;a&#x20;meeting&#x20;with&#x20;national&#x20;security&#x20;officials&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Official&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Andrea&#x20;Hanks&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Acting Defense Secretary Shanahan withdraws his nomination, President Trump announces</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/motive-behind-dallas-federal-building-shooting-still-a-mystery" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Brian%20Clyde%20Facebook%20photo%20profile%20pic%20121818_1560799819346.jpg_7409515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Brian%20Clyde%20Facebook%20photo%20profile%20pic%20121818_1560799819346.jpg_7409515_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Brian%20Clyde%20Facebook%20photo%20profile%20pic%20121818_1560799819346.jpg_7409515_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Brian%20Clyde%20Facebook%20photo%20profile%20pic%20121818_1560799819346.jpg_7409515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Brian%20Clyde%20Facebook%20photo%20profile%20pic%20121818_1560799819346.jpg_7409515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Motive behind Dallas federal building shooting still a mystery</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" 