- The State Fair of Texas will have several new attractions when it kicks off in September, adding to its more than 100 free attractions and 70 Midway rides.

The popular "World of Birds" show will return to the fair after a six-year hiatus. "Soar!" will feature an array of birds from all across the globe for some high-flying entertainment, including close bird releases and flyovers.

There will be a small village of more than 85 handmade marionettes, which will come to life in an amphitheater show.

Mighty Mike will show off his incredible feats of strength by bending horseshoes and juggling bowling balls and sledgehammers.

Plus, a performance called "Splashdance" with dancers and acrobats will be set to music at the Esplanade Fountains.

The path around the Lagoon will be transformed for an Instagram-worthy selfie stroll with artwork by Texas artists.

And this year, the Midway will have seven new rides: the Dancing Clown, Tilt-a-Whirl, Satori Yachts, Crazy Surf, Beach Party, Moon Raker and Skyliner.

The season of food, festivities and family fun starts on Friday, Sept. 27 in Fair Park.