- Investigators say speed may have caused a major crash that killed two people in Grapevine.

A Hyundai Elantra was driving on the south Highway 114 service road just after 7 p.m., when police say it crashed into a Mazda 3 that was stopped at the Main Street intersection's red light.

Two passengers in the Mazda -- 65-year-old Patricia Nealy and 62-year-old Craig Nealy -- died at the hospital.

Witnesses say the Hyundai was driving at a high rate of speed when it crashed at the intersection.

Police are still investigating, and no charges have been filed at this time.