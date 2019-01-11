Southlake couple found guilty of keeping girl as slave

- A Tarrant County jury found a Southlake couple guilty of using a girl as their slave for almost 16 years.

Mohamed Toure and Denise Cros-Toure were convicted of conspiracy to harbor an alien.

They brought the girl into the country from the West African nation of Guinea when she was 5 years old. Both adults have connections to powerful politicians there.

They made the girl cook, clean, do yard work and care for their five children but never paid her.

Prosecutors said the girl was physically abused and escaped last year with the help of neighbors.

The couple faces up to 20 years in prison.