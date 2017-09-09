Florida evacuees catch last flight to DFW before Irma landfall

There was relief and happy reunions at DFW Airport Saturday as people flew in from Florida, seeking refuge from Hurricane Irma.



Airports along the storm’s path are now closed and scheduled to remain that way until travel conditions become safe once again.



The Mckenzie family from St. Petersburg, Florida decided to dodge Hurricane Irma's path and fly to Dallas, "We got the last flight out. We got the cat, we got the dog, we got everybody."



Samantha Norman lives in North Texas and says her mother texted her Saturday morning that she was boarding the plane.



The Mckenzie's are native Floridians, used to taking shelter during hurricanes, but this monster storm has given even the most steadfast hurricane hunkerers ample reason to evacuate.



The Mckenzie's were relieved to find seats available on American Airlines flight 181 for about $100.



“I'm just grateful that they're here and I know that they're out of harm's way,” said Samantha Norman.