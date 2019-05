- A cart attendant got quite the shock Saturday evening after finding a large snake in a shopping cart.

A Northeast Police Department officer was patrolling near the Walmart located in the 11700 block of US 380, in Cross Roads, when a loud scream got the officer's attention.

The cart attendant had let out the scream after finding a large rat snake that had worked its way into a group of shopping carts.

John Heckaman, a.k.a. "The Snake Charmer," was called out to help relocate the snake. He was only bit once while moving the snake.

The police department says the heavy rains have forced many snakes to move from their natural habitats.