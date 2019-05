- Officers at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas fired shots at a driver who hit them.

Dallas police said it happened around 7:30 a.m. along Junius Street outside the hospital. The two hospital police officers were responding to a call about someone slumped over in a vehicle.

As officers approached the vehicle, it reversed rapidly and hit them. One officer fired shots in return but did not hit anyone, police said.

The suspect was able to get away from the scene. Dallas officers later spotted his vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot and arrested him.

Police have not yet released the man’s name or said what charges he faces.

The vehicle he was in was reported stolen out of Plano.