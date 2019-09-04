< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Shooting suspects arrested after police chase in The Colony By FOX4News.com Staff 
Posted Sep 04 2019 08:07AM CDT THE COLONY, Texas - Police arrested three men after an overnight shooting and police chase.

Around midnight, officers in The Colony found someone shot in the leg in a residential alley off Dooley Drive, near the Turner Soccer Complex.

They later spotted a small silver car that matched a witness' description of the suspects. The driver sped away from police.

Officers chased the car until it crashed into a wall a few miles away at Main Street and the Sam Rayburn Tollway.

Three men in the car got out and ran. Police caught and arrested one of them at the scene. The other two were arrested a little later at a gas station about a mile away.

Police said the car was stolen. They're still not sure of the motive for the shooting.

The shooting victim is expected to be okay. 