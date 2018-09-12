Shelter dogs headed northwest for a better chance at adoption

- A lot of dogs and one pig can fly and will today. They are on their way to new homes in the Pacific Northwest thanks to a Wings of Rescue flight.

The Humane Society of North Texas is at capacity with no empty kennels. So volunteers with Wings of Rescue loaded 100 dogs and one potbelly pig named Felipe in travel carriers and put them on a plane at Fort Worth's Meacham International Airport Wednesday morning.

The animals are headed to Washington, Idaho and Oregon where they will have a better chance of being adopted.

This is the third Wings of Rescue flight since February. That’s when the Humane Society of North Texas began working with the ASPCA on an animal relocation program. More than 730 pets, including those that left Wednesday, have been flown to new homes across the country.

“Every single pet that is on this flight is going into a no-kill shelter or rescue. So they’re all spoken for. It’s just really exciting, it’s an exciting morning,” said Cassie Lackey with the Humane Society of North Texas and Wings of Rescue.

In addition to Wings of Rescue, there are several other organizations that worked together to make the flight happen including GreaterGood.org.

Not only does this effort help these animals find homes but it clears space for more pets in our North Texas shelters. For every 100 animals flown out, 100 more will be rescued locally.