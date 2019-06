There is a chance that North Texas will get hit by severe storms Sunday night.

The storms are predicted to hit the Metroplex in the evening hours, with all modes of severe weather possible.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for much of North Texas until 10 p.m. Sunday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of the Fox 4 Weather viewing area. #fox4weather pic.twitter.com/DL2q0pSeFv — Dan Henry (@Fox4Weather) June 23, 2019

Strong storms are expected to linger into the early morning hours tomorrow.

Much of North Texas is in the "enhanced" risk area for severe weather.