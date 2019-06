A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for a large portion of North Texas until 7 p.m.

The main threat from these storms will be heavy rain, high winds, and possible hail.

The National Weather Service also issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Collin, Dallas, Hunt, Kaufman, and Rockwall County until 2:30 p.m.

Oncor is reporting 161,000 customers affected by power outages as of 2:30 p.m.

The high winds caused a metal billboard to blow over and fall onto cars in Uptown Dallas. A crane also fell onto an apartment building in Downtown Dallas.

