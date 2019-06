- A shuttle and three other vehicles were involved in a major crash on Highway 114 in Irving Tuesday morning.

Irving police said it happened around 9 a.m. on eastbound Hwy. 114 near Freeport Parkway. A total of four vehicles collided, including a commercial passenger shuttle.

The shuttle ended up flipping on its side with passengers onboard. Rescuers had to extract them from the vehicle.

Six people were taken to the hospital but police said none of them had life-threatening injuries.

The crash caused major traffic troubles around DFW Airport. The highway reopened around 11 a.m.