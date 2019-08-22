The Fort Worth Police Department released body cam video of Wednesday's fatal officer-involved shooting, and it appears to show the suspect point a gun at officers before they opened fire.

The shooting happened Wednesday in the Woodhaven area of Fort Worth, near East Loop 820 and Interstate 30.

Officers were in the area at about 5:45 p.m. to talk to 18-year-old Amari Malone, who was a person of interest, in a homicide that occurred earlier this month.