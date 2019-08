- It's the first day of school for two school districts in North Texas.

Students in Athens ISD in Henderson County and Gordon ISD in Palo Pinto County started classes Monday morning.

This year students in both districts will have a four-day school week. They will be off every Friday all year long. That's one reason they are starting the school year so early.

Athens ISD hopes the new schedule will help recruit better teachers and allow more time for staff development and preparation.

FOX 4 News wants to see your first day of school photos. Share pictures on Facebook or Twitter using #ready4school.

Photos can also be emailed to kdfwwebsite@foxtv.com.