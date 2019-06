- The life and legacy of a fallen Fort Worth police officer lives on through a new scholarship.

A Timber Creek High School graduate will be the first person to receive the Garrett Hull College Scholarship. Brittany Salazar will receive $1,000.

Hull’s daughter, Sabrina, is expected to be at Friday’s scholarship ceremony.

Sr. Cpl. Hull was shot and killed last September when he and other Fort Worth officers confronted three serial armed robbery suspects.

The man who shot Hull was killed by other officers.

Two other men were arrested.