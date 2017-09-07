Sam Houston HS student identified as victim in Arlington double murder

- A 17-year-old girl is one of the victims of a double murder in Arlington.

Two bodies were found buried in a yard of a home near AT&T Stadium over the weekend. One belonged to Iris Chirinos, a student at Sam Houston High School in Arlington.

The other victim has been identified but police have not yet released his name.

The remains and a severed head were found Saturday in a wooded area near Truman and Sanford streets. Initial evidence leads cops to believe the killings may be drug related.

Investigators found a message written on a sign near where they discovered the head. It said in Spanish “the race must be respected.”

Police have arrested one suspect, Mariano Sanchez, and are looking for a second man, Hector “Cholo” Acosta-Ojeda, 28. Police say Acosta-Ojeda should be considered armed and dangerous.