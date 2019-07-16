< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title">
<div class="asset-content">
<div class="journal-content-article"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox4news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story418505031" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418505031" data-article-version="1.0">Ross Perot remembered at private services in Dallas</h1>
</header> data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418505031.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418505031");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418505031-0">4 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418505031-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/S_ROSS%20PEROT%20MEMORIAL%206P_00.00.07.29_1563313181739.jpg_7526928_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418505031-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/S_ROSS%20PEROT%20MEMORIAL%206P_00.00.07.29_1563313181739.jpg_7526928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418505031-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="ROSS PEROT MEMORIAL Ross Perot Jr"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/N_ROSS%20PEROT%20GRAVESIDE%20FLYOVER%20_%20%20MEMORIAL%206P_00.01.04.04_1563313044692.png_7526925_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418505031-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="N_ROSS PEROT GRAVESIDE FLYOVER _ MEMORIAL 6P_00.01.04.04_1563313044692.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/N_ROSS%20PEROT%20GRAVESIDE%20FLYOVER%20_%20%20MEMORIAL%206P_00.00.09.08_1563313044455.png_7526924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418505031-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="N_ROSS PEROT GRAVESIDE FLYOVER _ MEMORIAL 6P_00.00.09.08_1563313044455.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/S_ROSS%20PEROT%20MEMORIAL%206P_00.00.17.27_1563313075828.png_7526927_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418505031-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="S_ROSS PEROT MEMORIAL 6P_00.00.17.27_1563313075828.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-418505031-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KDFW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/S_ROSS%20PEROT%20MEMORIAL%206P_00.00.07.29_1563313181739.jpg_7526928_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="ROSS PEROT MEMORIAL Ross Perot Jr"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/N_ROSS%20PEROT%20GRAVESIDE%20FLYOVER%20_%20%20MEMORIAL%206P_00.01.04.04_1563313044692.png_7526925_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="N_ROSS PEROT GRAVESIDE _101_MOD-KDFW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/S_ROSS%20PEROT%20MEMORIAL%206P_00.00.07.29_1563313181739.jpg_7526928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="ROSS PEROT MEMORIAL Ross Perot Jr"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/N_ROSS%20PEROT%20GRAVESIDE%20FLYOVER%20_%20%20MEMORIAL%206P_00.01.04.04_1563313044692.png_7526925_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="N_ROSS PEROT GRAVESIDE FLYOVER _  MEMORIAL 6P_00.01.04.04_1563313044692.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/N_ROSS%20PEROT%20GRAVESIDE%20FLYOVER%20_%20%20MEMORIAL%206P_00.00.09.08_1563313044455.png_7526924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="N_ROSS PEROT GRAVESIDE FLYOVER _  MEMORIAL 6P_00.00.09.08_1563313044455.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/S_ROSS%20PEROT%20MEMORIAL%206P_00.00.17.27_1563313075828.png_7526927_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="S_ROSS PEROT MEMORIAL 6P_00.00.17.27_1563313075828.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/ross-perot-remembered-at-private-services-in-dallas" data-title="Ross Perot remembered at private services" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/ross-perot-remembered-at-private-services-in-dallas" addthis:title="Ross Perot remembered at private services" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/ross-perot-remembered-at-private-services-in-dallas">FOX4News.com Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 04:38PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 04:40PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> id='related-headlines418505031' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/private-memorial-service-for-ross-perot-on-tuesday"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GettyImages-525604132_1562682187452_7493244_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Private memorial service for Ross Perot on Tuesday</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/texas-billionaire-ross-perot-dies-at-age-89"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GettyImages-525604132_1562682187452_7493244_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Texas billionaire Ross Perot dies at age 89</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/-giant-sucking-sound-perot-s-quips-over-the-years"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/1%20Ross%20Perot_1562684597880.jpg_7493733_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>'Giant sucking sound': Perot's notable quips</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p>The U.S. Air Force conducted an F-16 flyover in the missing man formation for the graveside service of North Texas billionaire H. Ross Perot.</p><p>The service was held Tuesday morning at a Dallas cemetery and was followed by an afternoon memorial at Highland Park United Methodist Church in Dallas. Both services were private but the church service was livestreamed.</p><p>Ross Perot Jr. looked back at the legacy of his father during the afternoon service.</p><p>“I remember in 1992 a reporter looked at me and he said it must be tough to be the son of Ross Perot. I looked at him and thought define tough, because if you were a part of our family, you were in for an amazing adventure, one filled with unconditional love and lots of action with our papa,” Perot Jr. said.</p><p>Perot, who died at the age of 89 on July 9 at his Dallas home, founded computer services giant Electronic Data Systems in 1962 and became one of the nation's richest men.</p><p>Perot, who went to the U.S. Naval Academy, was known for his support of veterans and the military. He also twice mounted outsider campaigns for president. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jurors watch video in ex-Mesquite officer's second shooting trial</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 01:57PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The re-trial of a former Mesquite police officer continued Tuesday with testimony from the unarmed man he shot twice in the back.</p><p>The defense questioned Lyndo Jones. Former Officer Derick Wiley approached him in his pickup truck in 2017 because he thought he was a burglar.</p><p>Jones admitted he was high on cocaine and marijuana at the time. He said he tried to get away because there was someone with a gun and spotlight in his face. He claims didn't know Wiley was a cop.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/victims-robbed-after-smoking-marijuana-in-deep-ellum" title="People robbed in Deep Ellum after smoking substance offered by suspects" data-articleId="418442017" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/29/police-lights_1538233078348_6135791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/29/police-lights_1538233078348_6135791_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/29/police-lights_1538233078348_6135791_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/29/police-lights_1538233078348_6135791_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/29/police-lights_1538233078348_6135791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>People robbed in Deep Ellum after smoking substance offered by suspects</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 12:00PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 03:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dallas police are investigating three similar robberies over the past week in Deep Ellum. In all three cases, the victims passed out after smoking what they assumed was marijuana.</p><p>This past Thursday, a man said he was approached by two men who asked him if he wanted to smoke pot. He agreed, took a drag and then passed out. When he woke up, he realized he had been robbed.</p><p>Two other victims reported the same thing happened to them on Sunday. They told police a man offered them marijuana and then robbed them while they were unconscious.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/man-wanted-for-questioning-about-addison-woman-s-death" title="Man wanted for questioning about Addison woman's death" data-articleId="418400787" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/986_ADDISON%20ELDERLY%20MURDER%20SKETCH_00.00.00.10_1563280916894.png_7525542_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/986_ADDISON%20ELDERLY%20MURDER%20SKETCH_00.00.00.10_1563280916894.png_7525542_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/986_ADDISON%20ELDERLY%20MURDER%20SKETCH_00.00.00.10_1563280916894.png_7525542_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/986_ADDISON%20ELDERLY%20MURDER%20SKETCH_00.00.00.10_1563280916894.png_7525542_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/986_ADDISON%20ELDERLY%20MURDER%20SKETCH_00.00.00.10_1563280916894.png_7525542_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man wanted for questioning about Addison woman's death</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 07:42AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 09:24AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police in the Dallas suburb of Addison want to question a man about the still unsolved murder of an elderly woman.</p><p>Addison police released a sketch of a man they are looking for. He’s described as either a white or Hispanic male who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall with wavy black or brown hair.</p><p>The man is not considered a suspect. id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/man-allegedly-kills-17-year-old-girl-and-posts-grisly-photos-of-her-body-online-police-say" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/BIANCA%20DEVINS%20IG%2016x9%20Getty_1563304010658.jpg_7526369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/BIANCA%20DEVINS%20IG%2016x9%20Getty_1563304010658.jpg_7526369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/BIANCA%20DEVINS%20IG%2016x9%20Getty_1563304010658.jpg_7526369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/BIANCA%20DEVINS%20IG%2016x9%20Getty_1563304010658.jpg_7526369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/BIANCA%20DEVINS%20IG%2016x9%20Getty_1563304010658.jpg_7526369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bianca&#x20;Devins&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;in&#x20;an&#x20;undated&#x20;photo&#x20;provided&#x20;by&#x20;family&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;the&#x20;Instagram&#x20;app&#x20;displayed&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;screen&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;cell&#x20;phone&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Provided&#x20;by&#x20;Williams-Devins&#x20;Family&#x20;and&#x20;Fabian&#x20;Sommer&#x2f;picture&#x20;alliance&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man allegedly kills 17-year-old girl and posts grisly photos of her body online, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/gators-congregate-in-swampy-area-of-louisiana" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/wvue_gatorscongregate_071619_1563304320061_7526283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/wvue_gatorscongregate_071619_1563304320061_7526283_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/wvue_gatorscongregate_071619_1563304320061_7526283_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/wvue_gatorscongregate_071619_1563304320061_7526283_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/wvue_gatorscongregate_071619_1563304320061_7526283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gators congregate in swampy area of Louisiana</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/r-kelly-ordered-held-without-bond-on-sex-crime-charges" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/23/R%20Kelly%20mugshot%20resized%20_1550956342186.jpg_6817968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/23/R%20Kelly%20mugshot%20resized%20_1550956342186.jpg_6817968_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/23/R%20Kelly%20mugshot%20resized%20_1550956342186.jpg_6817968_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/23/R%20Kelly%20mugshot%20resized%20_1550956342186.jpg_6817968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/23/R%20Kelly%20mugshot%20resized%20_1550956342186.jpg_6817968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="R&#x20;Kelly&#x20;mugshot" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>R. Kelly ordered held without bond, prosecutors call him 'an extreme danger to the community'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/jurors-watch-video-in-ex-mesquite-officers-second-shooting-trial" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/D_nJJ9-W4AEuK6w_1563302995175_7526352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/D_nJJ9-W4AEuK6w_1563302995175_7526352_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/D_nJJ9-W4AEuK6w_1563302995175_7526352_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/D_nJJ9-W4AEuK6w_1563302995175_7526352_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/D_nJJ9-W4AEuK6w_1563302995175_7526352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jurors watch video in ex-Mesquite officer's second shooting trial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/tuesday-midday-update" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Tuesday_Midday_Update_0_7526188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Tuesday_Midday_Update_0_7526188_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Tuesday_Midday_Update_0_7526188_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Tuesday_Midday_Update_0_7526188_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Tuesday_Midday_Update_0_7526188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tuesday Midday Update</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 