The U.S. Air Force conducted an F-16 flyover in the missing man formation for the graveside service of North Texas billionaire H. Ross Perot.

The service was held Tuesday morning at a Dallas cemetery and was followed by an afternoon memorial at Highland Park United Methodist Church in Dallas. Both services were private but the church service was livestreamed.

Ross Perot Jr. looked back at the legacy of his father during the afternoon service.

“I remember in 1992 a reporter looked at me and he said it must be tough to be the son of Ross Perot. I looked at him and thought define tough, because if you were a part of our family, you were in for an amazing adventure, one filled with unconditional love and lots of action with our papa,” Perot Jr. said.

Perot, who died at the age of 89 on July 9 at his Dallas home, founded computer services giant Electronic Data Systems in 1962 and became one of the nation's richest men.

Perot, who went to the U.S. Naval Academy, was known for his support of veterans and the military. He also twice mounted outsider campaigns for president. In 1992, he drew nearly 19 percent of the vote.