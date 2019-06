- Two young males are in custody after allegedly carjacking a ride-share driver who was parked in University Park.

Police said it happened just before 7 a.m. Thursday morning on Hillcrest Avenue near Caruth Park.

A suspect approached the driver and asked to borrow his cellphone. When the driver declined, police said the suspect pointed a handgun at him and forced him out of the vehicle.

The suspect took off in the vehicle, followed by a second suspect in a Lexus SUV, police said.

The driver was not hurt and was able to call for help. He shared details with both the Dallas and University Park police departments.

A juvenile suspect and 18-year-old John Garcia were arrested just a few hours later. Garcia is now in the Dallas County jail while the juvenile was taken to the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center in Dallas.

Detectives also recovered the victim's stolen vehicle and cellphone, the Lexus SUV and a handgun they believe was used in the carjacking, police said.