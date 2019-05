Richland Hills PD says a parent accidentally ran over their 1-year-old child.

The incident happened Thursday night at home in the 3400 block of Popplewell Street.

Police say the parents were moving a trailer when one child went back to see what they were doing. A 1-year-old then followed the other child and was accidentally run over.

The 1-year-old was taken to Cook Children’s with unknown injuries.