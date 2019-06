Richardson police are searching for a man who stole cases of beer from a convenience store last week.

The thefts happened on the afternoon of June 6 and 7 at a QT in the 500 block of W. Belt Line Road.

In surveillance photos, the suspect can be seen walking out with three cases of beer in each incident. Police also keyed in on what he was wearing.

“Flip flops and white socks are just wrong. Help us locate this suspect and discuss his fashion choice, and there is the whole stealing beer thing too,” police said.

The suspect fled both times in a silver Lincoln Town Car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richardson police.