REPORT: President Trump may join Vice President Pence at NRA convention in Dallas

- There are new reports that President Donald Trump will join Vice President Mike Pence at this week’s National Rifle Association Convention in Dallas.

CNN made the initial report based on two sources who are familiar with the matter.

It would be the president’s third consecutive address at the NRA’s annual meeting. There has so far been no confirmation from the White House.

The NRA said it's an honor to have the vice president attending, saying in part:

"He is a lifetime supporter of the Second Amendment and he has a long record of fighting to defend our freedoms. Now more than ever we need principled people in public office who will fight to defend the Constitution."

Thousands are expected to attend the event at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention center between Thursday and Sunday. Other scheduled speakers include Governor Greg Abbott, Senator John Cornyn and Senator Ted Cruz.

A memo from the Dallas assistant city manager states Dallas police and Dallas Fire-Rescue are prepared for crowd control and are working with local, state and federal agencies to keep everyone safe. The memo also states there will be demonstrations in areas across the city throughout the duration of the convention.

Guns are banned during the convention, something that the Secret Service requires when the president or vice president is in attendance. But several of the Parkland school shooting survivors have tweeted about the irony of the NRA banning firearms at its own event.