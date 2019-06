Crews expect to begin removing the crane that collapsed onto an apartment building in Old East Dallas this coming weekend.

The accident during Sunday's severe storm killed one person and seriously injured four others at the Elan City Lights apartments, located near Deep Ellum.

The complex is beyond repair due to the damage and has been permanently closed. Management is relocating hundreds of residents and helping them with their transition to new housing.

The company that owns the crane anticipates removal could take as long as two days, then they will get a better assessment of the damage.

High winds are believed to be the cause of the crane toppling over, but an investigation will determine if there was any fault by anyone involved.