Removal of crane that collapsed onto Dallas apartment complex could begin this weekend By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 13 2019 05:48PM CDT style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Crane%20Collapse%20Suit%20Macy%20Chiasso%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_19.56.25.08_1560302535997.png_7385398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>UFC fighter files lawsuit after crane collapse</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dallas-apartment-complex-permanently-closed-after-crane-collapse-residents-to-be-relocated"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Crane%20v%20Apartment%20KDFWBCME01_2.mpg_16.24.46.28_1560115838427.png_7368359_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Complex permanently closed after crane collapse</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/woman-killed-in-old-east-dallas-crane-collapse-hundreds-displaced"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/Kiersten%20Smith%20%20crane%20collapse%20victim_1560202246728.png_7376870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Woman killed in Old East Dallas crane collapse</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/osha-investigating-deadly-crane-collapse-in-old-east-dallas"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/P-LORI%20CRANE%20SAFETY%20_AMP_%20BIGGE%20VIOLATIONS%205P_00.00.20.29_1560205478212.png_7378293_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>OSHA investigating deadly crane collapse</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/strong-winds-cause-crane-to-collapse-on-downtown-dallas-apartment-building"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Crane%20v%20Apartment%20KDFWBCME01_2.mpg_16.24.46.28_1560115838427.png_7368359_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>1 dead after crane collapses on Dallas apartments</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p>Crews expect to begin removing the crane that collapsed onto an apartment building in Old East Dallas this coming weekend.</p><p>The accident during Sunday's severe storm killed one person and seriously injured four others at the Elan City Lights apartments, located near Deep Ellum.</p><p>The complex is beyond repair due to the damage and has been permanently closed. More News Stories data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/Mexican_telenovela_star_Edith_Gonzalez_d_0_7395223_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/Mexican_telenovela_star_Edith_Gonzalez_d_0_7395223_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/Mexican_telenovela_star_Edith_Gonzalez_d_0_7395223_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/Mexican_telenovela_star_Edith_Gonzalez_d_0_7395223_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/Mexican_telenovela_star_Edith_Gonzalez_d_0_7395223_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Edith Gonzalez, a Mexican soap opera star, died Thursday following a lengthy battle with cancer, her family said." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Edith Gonzalez, Mexican telenovela star, dies at 54 following battle By Gabrielle Moreira
Posted Jun 13 2019 05:43PM CDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 07:34PM CDT
Mexican soap opera star Edith Gonzalez died Thursday following a years-long battle with cancer, a press release from her family confirmed. She was 54.</p><p>Gonzalez was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2016 and went into remission in 2017. DART is holding its first, new round of community meetings about the Cotton Belt, after FOX 4 reported on a backlash from homeowners who said DART never notified them about the original meetings.
One day after our story ran earlier this month, DART mailed out letters to residents about this new round of meetings to get feedback from the community.
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 13 2019 05:32PM CDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 06:29PM CDT By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 13 2019 05:27PM CDT
Arrest affidavits explain how cell phone records tie a man to three murders -- including the death of Dallas transgender woman Muhlaysia Booker.
Police arrested Kendrell Lyles, 34, on June 5 and charged him for shootings on May 22 and May 23.
According to arrests affidavits, Lyles' phone records show he was communicating with victims just before their deaths and was nearby when they were shot. Those records helped detectives connect Lyles to Booker's death on May 18.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-round-of-community-meetings-to-begin-for-dart-s-cotton-belt-project"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/233_V-DART%20COTTON%20BELT%20MEETING%209P_KDFWe77b_186.mp4_00.00.02.14_1559685249613.png_7351806_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="233_V-DART COTTON BELT MEETING 9P_KDFWe77b_186.mp4_00.00.02.14_1559685249613.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New round of community meetings to begin for DART's Cotton Belt project</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/man-faces-dui-charges-after-his-horse-drawn-carriage-sideswipes-passing-car"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/amish%20man_1560459525656.png_7394350_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Rueben Andy Yoder is pictured in a mugshot, faces multiple felony charges. (Photo by Warren County Regional Jail)" title="amish man_1560459525656.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man faces DUI charges after his horse-drawn carriage sideswipes passing car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/sarah-huckabee-sanders-stepping-down-as-white-house-press-secretary"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/SarahSanders_1560457296659_7394135_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks to reporters after an interview with FOX News outside the West Wing May 23, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)" title="SarahSanders_1560457296659-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sarah Huckabee Sanders stepping down as White House press secretary</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/brother-of-shark-tank-star-barbara-corcoran-found-dead-in-dominican-republic-hotel-room"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/getty_barbaracorcoranfile_061319_1560447863506_7393291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran is shown during an interview on a SiriusXM radio show in a file photo. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for SiriusXM)" title="getty_barbaracorcoranfile_061319-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Brother of 'Shark Tank' star Barbara Corcoran found dead in Dominican Republic hotel room</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3459_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3459"></span> <div Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/233_V-DART%20COTTON%20BELT%20MEETING%209P_KDFWe77b_186.mp4_00.00.02.14_1559685249613.png_7351806_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/233_V-DART%20COTTON%20BELT%20MEETING%209P_KDFWe77b_186.mp4_00.00.02.14_1559685249613.png_7351806_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/233_V-DART%20COTTON%20BELT%20MEETING%209P_KDFWe77b_186.mp4_00.00.02.14_1559685249613.png_7351806_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/233_V-DART%20COTTON%20BELT%20MEETING%209P_KDFWe77b_186.mp4_00.00.02.14_1559685249613.png_7351806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>New round of community meetings to begin for DART's Cotton Belt project</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cell-phone-records-helped-dallas-pd-find-alleged-killer-of-dallas-transgender-woman" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Lyles%20suspect%20arrest_1560379807491.png_7390526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Lyles%20suspect%20arrest_1560379807491.png_7390526_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Lyles%20suspect%20arrest_1560379807491.png_7390526_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Lyles%20suspect%20arrest_1560379807491.png_7390526_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Lyles%20suspect%20arrest_1560379807491.png_7390526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cell phone records helped Dallas PD find alleged killer of Dallas transgender woman</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/power-restored-to-nearly-everyone-impacted-by-outages-from-sunday-s-storms" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/V-STORM%20LATEST%20OUTAGES%20ONCOR%204A_00.00.08.25_1560345207312.png_7387574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/V-STORM%20LATEST%20OUTAGES%20ONCOR%204A_00.00.08.25_1560345207312.png_7387574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/V-STORM%20LATEST%20OUTAGES%20ONCOR%204A_00.00.08.25_1560345207312.png_7387574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/V-STORM%20LATEST%20OUTAGES%20ONCOR%204A_00.00.08.25_1560345207312.png_7387574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/V-STORM%20LATEST%20OUTAGES%20ONCOR%204A_00.00.08.25_1560345207312.png_7387574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Power restored to nearly everyone impacted by outages from Sunday's storms</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/man-faces-dui-charges-after-his-horse-drawn-carriage-sideswipes-passing-car" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/amish%20man_1560459525656.png_7394350_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/amish%20man_1560459525656.png_7394350_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/amish%20man_1560459525656.png_7394350_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/amish%20man_1560459525656.png_7394350_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/amish%20man_1560459525656.png_7394350_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rueben&#x20;Andy&#x20;Yoder&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;mugshot&#x2c;&#x20;faces&#x20;multiple&#x20;felony&#x20;charges&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Warren&#x20;County&#x20;Regional&#x20;Jail&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man faces DUI charges after his horse-drawn carriage sideswipes passing car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fort-worth-animal-care-control-in-urgent-need-of-adopters-foster-parents" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/21/dog-generic_1550791978979_6807648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/21/dog-generic_1550791978979_6807648_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/21/dog-generic_1550791978979_6807648_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/21/dog-generic_1550791978979_6807648_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/21/dog-generic_1550791978979_6807648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fort Worth Animal Care & Control in urgent need of adopters, foster parents</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 