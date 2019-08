It will likely be another two months before a collapsed crane is fully removed from an Old East Dallas apartment building.

The update on the crane removal was sent to former tenants on Wednesday. It stated work should finally begin this week to take the crane off the complex.

The company that owns the Elan City Lights apartments also said packing is finished for about 206 apartments. Former tenants of 164 of those apartments are able to get their belongings.

More than 500 people who lived in the building were told to move out after a storm in June caused the crane to crash.

One woman died and several others were injured when the crane was blown over on June 9.

Two lawsuits have been filed by different residents over the crane collapse.