.zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary Remains from Korean War identified as Texas soldier Posted Jun 21 2019 04:10PM CDT By FOX4News.com Staff data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414063633-414062128"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Sterling%20Geary_1561150635286.jpg_7431003_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Sterling%20Geary_1561150635286.jpg_7431003_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Sterling%20Geary_1561150635286.jpg_7431003_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Sterling%20Geary_1561150635286.jpg_7431003_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Sterling%20Geary_1561150635286.jpg_7431003_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414063633-414062128" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Sterling%20Geary_1561150635286.jpg_7431003_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Sterling%20Geary_1561150635286.jpg_7431003_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Sterling%20Geary_1561150635286.jpg_7431003_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Sterling%20Geary_1561150635286.jpg_7431003_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Sterling%20Geary_1561150635286.jpg_7431003_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/remains-from-korean-war-identified-as-texas-soldier">FOX4News.com Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 04:10PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414063633" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>The remains of a soldier killed during the Korean War have been identified as a Texas man.</p><p>North Korea turned over boxes of remains recovered believed to be unaccounted-for U.S. servicemen from the Korean War, and teams excavated sites in areas where prisoner of war camps were during the war.</p><p>Scientists were able to identify some of the remains as Sterling Geary Jr., of Cooper, Texas.</p><p>Geary was a member of Company B, 1st Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division in November 1950.</p><p>He was declared missing in action on Nov. 27, 1950, after fighting at Hill 234, and Tong-dong Village, North Korea.</p><p>Following the war, one returning American prisoner of war reported that Geary had been captured by the CPVF and died in March 1951. 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. 