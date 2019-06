The remains of a soldier killed during the Korean War have been identified as a Texas man.

North Korea turned over boxes of remains recovered believed to be unaccounted-for U.S. servicemen from the Korean War, and teams excavated sites in areas where prisoner of war camps were during the war.

Scientists were able to identify some of the remains as Sterling Geary Jr., of Cooper, Texas.

Geary was a member of Company B, 1st Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division in November 1950.

He was declared missing in action on Nov. 27, 1950, after fighting at Hill 234, and Tong-dong Village, North Korea.

Following the war, one returning American prisoner of war reported that Geary had been captured by the CPVF and died in March 1951. Geary was then declared deceased by the U.S. Army as of March 31, 1951.

Geary was one of more than 7,000 soldiers whose remains were unaccounted for from the Korean War, but the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency is working to get all soldiers accounted for.

Geary will be buried in Dallas on Aug. 15.