Red Cross reports emergency blood shortage after busy July 4th

- The American Red Cross is putting out an urgent call for blood donations following a difficult Fourth of July week.

The Red Cross said because the Fourth of July holiday fell in the middle of the week, fewer companies and organizations scheduled blood drives last week. Now the blood in the hospitals is being used faster than donations are coming in.

“Whether you've never donated or give a couple of times a year, you're needed to give as soon as possible to help save patient lives. Yours may be the donation a patient is counting on,” said Cliff Numark, the Red Cross Blood Services senior vice president.

Type O blood donors are of the highest demand since in most cases Type O blood can be safely given to anyone. The Red Cross also needs Type A and Type B donors.

If you are willing to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to find an upcoming drive.

Upcoming Blood Drives

Collin County

Allen

7/16/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 205 Central Expressway N

7/18/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kids 'R' Kids of West Allen, 1223 Alma Drive

7/25/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., PFS, 505 Millennium Dr

McKinney

7/24/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross Dallas Chapter McKinney Branch, 1450 Red Bud Blvd

7/30/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Baylor Medical Center at McKinney, 5252 W. University Drive

8/1/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Watson & Chalin Manufacturing Inc., 725 E. University Dr.

Plano

7/12/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Campus at Legacy, 5340 Legacy Drive

7/15/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Domaine, 6400 Windcrest Drive

7/17/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Baylor Scott & White Medical Center at Plano, 4700 Alliance Blvd.

7/19/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Preston Park Plaza, 4975 Preston Park Blvd., Suite 15

7/26/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lincoln R&D in Legacy IV Building 1, 6500 Pinecrest Dr., Ste 100

7/27/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chick-fil-A, 6408 Plano Pkwy



Dallas County

Carrollton

7/22/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Titan Chair Company, 1303 Marsh Ln.

7/31/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Covenant Church, 2644 E Trinity Mills Rd

Dallas

7/16/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross - Dallas Chapter BUS, 4800 Harry Hines

7/18/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Crescent Real Estate, 200 Crescent Court

7/18/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Internal Revenue Service, 4050 Alpha Rd.

7/24/2018: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Baylor University Medical Center, 3500 Gaston, Roberts Building 17th floor

7/24/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Energy Transfer Partners, L.P., 8111 Westchester Drive

7/24/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Baylor University Medical Center, 3500 Gaston, Roberts Building 17th floor

7/26/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Foundry Commercial, 8144 Walnut Hill Ln.

7/28/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lochwood Branch Library, 11221 Lochwood Blvd

8/2/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Richland College, 12800 Abrams Rd.

8/3/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., NorthPark Center, 8687 N Central Expy.

Duncanville

7/9/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd

Garland

7/10/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Prism Electric, Inc., 2985 Market St.

7/12/2018: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jack L. May Field Operations Complex, 2343 Forest Lane

7/13/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Shiloh Oaks Apartments, 2379 Apollo Rd

7/17/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., ASI Gymnastics Firewheel, 5002 George Bush Frwy

7/22/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Best Buy Store 1412, 3171 N George Bush Fwy

Grand Prairie

7/16/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Republic National Distributing Company, 1010 Isuzu Parkway

7/23/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fairview Baptist Church Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute, 1202 Small Street

8/1/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Arlington Career Institute, 901 Ave. K

Irving

7/9/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Aviation Institute of Maintenance, 400 E Airport

7/10/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Intellicenter, 3701 Regent Blvd

Mesquite

7/14/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chick-fil-A Mesquite, 1600 N. Town East Blvd

Richardson

7/21/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Islamic Association of North Texas, 840 Abrams Rd.



Denton County

Carrollton

7/15/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Bent Tree Bible Fellowship Carrollton Campus, 4141 International Parkway

Denton

7/21/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 West Oak Street

Flower Mound

7/9/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1901 Timber Creek Rd

7/14/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Trinity Presbyterian Church, 5500 Morris Road

Frisco

7/13/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Medical City Frisco, 5500 Frisco Square Blvd

7/20/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Half Price Books, 3221 Preston Rd.

Lewisville

7/27/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Toyota, 1547 S Stemmons Frwy

Little Elm

7/28/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sunset Pointe, 2300 Dawn Mist Dr.

The Colony

7/23/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Nebraska Furniture Mart, 5600 Nebraska Furniture Mart Dr.



Ellis County

Ennis

7/24/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., City Real Estate, 101 N.W. Main Street

​​​​​Waxahachie

7/13/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Waxahachie Family YMCA, 100 YMCA Dr



Hill County

Whitney

7/17/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Whitney High School, 1400 N. Brazos



Jack County

Jacksboro

7/19/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 200 N Knox



Johnson County

Burleson

7/20/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Burleson Honda, 632 North Burleson Blvd.



Kaufman County

Forney

7/26/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Chick-Fil-a Forney, 900 E. US Highway 80

7/31/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Chick-Fil-a Forney, 900 E. US Highway 80



Navarro County

Corsicana

7/21/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Bethel AME Church, 105 N 4th St



Rockwall County

Rockwall

8/4/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Half Price Books Rockwall, 959 I-30



Tarrant County

Arlington

8/1/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., My Computer Career, 1701 E Lamar Blvd

Fort Worth

7/10/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Baylor All Saints Medical Center, 1400 8th Avenue

7/31/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Frost Bank, 3000 S. Hulen Street

8/2/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Medical City Alliance, 3101 N. Tarrant Parkway

8/3/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lowe's Lake Worth, 3500 northwest centre drive

8/4/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Brown Lupton University Union, 2901 Stadium Dr.

8/4/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Northside Community Center, 1100 Northwest 18th St

Grapevine

7/20/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., DealerBuilt, 1225 S. Main Street, STE 201

7/27/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sea Life Grapevine Aquarium, 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, Suite 525

7/30/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, 1650 West College Street

Mansfield

7/21/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Life Time Fitness, 1551 Debbie Lane

Saginaw

7/23/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saginaw Walmart, 1401 N Saginaw Blvd