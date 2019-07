- The Tarrant County Health Department sent out an alert after a bat found at the Fort Worth Water Gardens tested positive for rabies.

The bat was found in the water on July 15.

Anyone who may have come into contact with the bat is asked to call animal control at (817) 392-1234.

People can only be exposed to rabies if they've been bitten or scratched by a rabid animal.

Simply touching an animal or its droppings does not count as exposure.